California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Vulcan Materials worth $52,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,410 shares of company stock worth $5,266,356. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $252.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

