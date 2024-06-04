California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $44,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.60. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

