California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $48,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $223.49 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $167.73 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

