California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,702 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $57,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,075 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 325,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 98,373 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33,680.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 435,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,033,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after buying an additional 192,782 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,124,998 shares of company stock worth $1,391,207,253. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

