California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,871 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Exelon worth $51,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Exelon by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,424,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 783,192 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

