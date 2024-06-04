Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 5,322 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,401,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,254,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

UBER opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

