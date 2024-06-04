Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

