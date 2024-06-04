Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 31,774 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,801 shares during the period. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $101,800,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BN stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

