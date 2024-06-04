Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 4,916 Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,916 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $8,067,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Lennox International by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.62.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $496.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $294.11 and a one year high of $513.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

