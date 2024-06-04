Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.22% of MiMedx Group worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDXG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 57,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

