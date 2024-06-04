Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 217.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,589,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $23,010,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 499.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 256,619 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 15.6% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,484,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,396,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,014,000 after buying an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,799 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $429,241.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,760,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,011 shares of company stock worth $4,305,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Further Reading

