Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 428.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8,666.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $188.63 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.10.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

