Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.23 Million in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after buying an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 535,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 190,098 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 4.8 %

YPF opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

