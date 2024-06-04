Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of Merus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Merus by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Merus by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. Merus has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

