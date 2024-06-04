Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.16% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

