Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.25% of Alector as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 24.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 186,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Alector by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Price Performance

ALEC stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

