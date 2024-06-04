Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,926,000 after buying an additional 99,066 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 386,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.3 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $291.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.52 and a 200 day moving average of $267.58. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $200.62 and a one year high of $299.24.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

