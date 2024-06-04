Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 84,376 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 117,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.83%.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.