Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 24,299 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,299 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 49,161.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 2,435,459 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,166,000 after buying an additional 2,220,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

