Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Haemonetics by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE stock opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $77,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,380 shares of company stock worth $2,445,816. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

