Campbell Soup (CPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Campbell Soup has set its FY24 guidance at $3.09-$3.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.090-3.150 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

