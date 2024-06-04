Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $38.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.13% from the stock’s previous close.

GH has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. 107,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,885. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The business had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

