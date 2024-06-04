Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.09.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$68.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$69.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

