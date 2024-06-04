Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,875,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.3 days.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of CDUAF opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $27.10.
About Canadian Utilities
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.