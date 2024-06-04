Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,875,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.3 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CDUAF opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

