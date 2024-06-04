Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $115.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after buying an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $36,846,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 137.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile



Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

