Carmignac Gestion Lowers Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,483 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,889 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 7,999,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,438,122. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,315.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 12,030 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $145,803.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,628. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

