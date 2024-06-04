Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 21,618,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 30,789,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after buying an additional 559,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 844,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after purchasing an additional 652,798 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 507,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

