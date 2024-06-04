Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Carriage Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 319,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,525 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 147,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 109.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In related news, Director Charles Fargason purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $153,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carriage Services news, Director Charles Fargason acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $153,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $168,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CSV traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. 103,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

