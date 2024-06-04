Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,212.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 41,423 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 70,018 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,896. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

