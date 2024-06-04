Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Lowered by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $115,799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 142.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,662 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 214,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CASY shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.75.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.77. The stock had a trading volume of 64,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.99 and its 200 day moving average is $298.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.50 and a fifty-two week high of $344.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

