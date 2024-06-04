CashBackPro Price Reaches $2.43 on Major Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00003449 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $218.79 million and $328,469.63 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011499 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001265 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,405.56 or 1.00118247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012063 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00107110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,215,242 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 2.48824089 USD and is down -8.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $336,883.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

