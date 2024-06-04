Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Down 1.3%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $326.57 and last traded at $327.03. 660,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,530,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

