Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.