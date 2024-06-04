CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAVA. Piper Sandler lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $952,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

