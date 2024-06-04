CDAM UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CDAM UK Ltd decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,955 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 9.2% of CDAM UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $74,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $663.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $738.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.11 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.