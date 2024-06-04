Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NYSE FUN opened at $43.25 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $25,215,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

