Celestia (TIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $77.53 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $10.84 or 0.00015260 BTC on exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $77.53 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,047,561,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,047,342,465.753256 with 188,385,993.503256 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 10.82472289 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $79,615,836.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

