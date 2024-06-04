Celestia (TIA) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Celestia (TIA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $10.71 or 0.00015483 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $67.10 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,047,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,047,342,465.753256 with 188,385,993.503256 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 10.82472289 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $79,615,836.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

