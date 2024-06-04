Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $40.70 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 547,419,409 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 547,394,975 with 494,740,403 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.65767276 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,172,533.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

