Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 167632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Century Lithium Stock Down 9.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$48.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55.

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

