CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,726 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.31% of CGI worth $77,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 87,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,730. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GIB. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

