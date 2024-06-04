Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) & Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Critical Review

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Groove Botanicals and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Groove Botanicals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 7 6 0 2.46

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $106.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.24%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy 16.42% 4.87% 3.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $8.72 billion 1.37 $2.42 billion $7.42 12.26

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Groove Botanicals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groove Botanicals

(Get Free Report)

Groove Botanicals, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas producer. It also focuses on assembling a portfolio of EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. As of December 31, 2023, the company owns a portfolio of onshore U.S. unconventional natural gas assets, including interests in approximately 5,000 natural gas wells. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Groove Botanicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groove Botanicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.