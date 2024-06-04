CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,898 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Copart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.97. 2,568,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

