CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 16,853 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $347,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.58. 2,082,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,411. The firm has a market cap of $439.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $489.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

