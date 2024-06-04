CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 247,496 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,496 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Rogers Communications worth $71,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rogers Communications by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,306 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.81. 479,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,520. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3658 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCI. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.