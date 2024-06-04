CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,382 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $125,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Visa by 34.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $903,955,000 after acquiring an additional 999,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,174,000 after acquiring an additional 871,439 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.74. 2,365,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272,601. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $497.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.02 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.