CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,838 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,268,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,442,000 after buying an additional 549,603 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,487,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,473,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

