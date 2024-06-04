CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $147.11. 2,141,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,690. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.97. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.32 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,613 shares of company stock worth $55,161,852 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

