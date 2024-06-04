CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,873,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,714 shares during the period. TELUS makes up approximately 1.5% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.50% of TELUS worth $390,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 80.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 791,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $19.66.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is 284.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

