CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $13.99 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.58. 802,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

